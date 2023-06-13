Vicky Kaushal Celebrates Zara Hatke Zara Bachke's Success With His Team Like This. Watch

Vicky Kaushal shared this image. (courtesy: vickykaushal09 )

Vicky Kaushal can't keep calm as his latest film with Sara Ali Khan, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is ruling the box office and how. The Uri actor, in his latest Instagram entry, uploaded a post featuring himself and his team grooving to Tere Vaaste and honestly, the video screams fun from miles apart. In the video, Vicky, dressed in black, can be seen doing the hook step of his song with his team. Sharing the video, Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Picture HIT declare ho gayi hai… and what better way to celebrate than doing #TereVaaste with the team that would get the moon and the stars if need be. I got blessed with the best team. Thank you, guys, for everything you do so I can put my best foot forward. Love you, guys!"

The post was liked by many from the film fraternity. Abhishek Bachchan dropped a heart emoji below the post while Vicky's younger brother Sunny Kaushal commented, "Hahahaha… parag best hai."

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, on Monday night, celebs came under one roof to celebrate the success of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The success party was attended by Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah and many others from Bollywood. Sonakshi Sinha was also spotted at the party with her rumoured boyfriend and Zaheer Iqbal.

Take a look at the photos from last night:

The film opened to mixed reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the sort of film that gives the actors no chance at all to find their way out of the morass. Everybody in the cast, and that includes the two leads, ham away to glory to be heard above the din."

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar, marks the first film of Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal together. They play onscreen husband and wife in the film, which also stars Rakesh Bedi and Neeraj Sood.