Just Vicky Kaushal Not Laughing At Sara Ali Khan's Knock Knock Jokes

A still the video posted by Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachkein cities across the country. Despite the gruelling schedule, the two stars always manage to make time for some good old jokes and laughter. Needless to say, many of the jokes come from Sara Ali Khan's end and it appears that Vicky Kaushal is not a fan of all of them. A case in point is Sara Ali Khan's latest video in which she is seen cracking some hilarious knock-knock jokes. The clip starts with Sara Ali Khan saying, “Knock-knock.” Vicky Kaushal replies, “Who's there?” Sara says, “Budh,” Vicky asks, “Budh who?” To this, Sara says, “Tu budhu.”

That's not all. Sara continued with another joke. As always, she starts with “Knock-knock.” To this, Vicky says, "Who's there?" Sara says, “Main,” to which Vicky asks, “Main who?” Sara promptly replies, “Main bhi hu,” to which Vicky Kaushal walks away with an exasperated expression.

Sharing the video, Sara Ali Khan said, “Agar #TereVaaste mein knock knock layi toh #PhirAurKyaChahiye. Abhi Vicky Kaushal se #paap na lage.” Sara Ali Khan's aunt Saba Pataudi replied with heart and laughter emojis.

Vicky Kaushal then shared this video on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “I need help.”

As mentioned, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal have been travelling across the country and while in different cities, Sara was also spotted visiting various shrines. However, the actress – who is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh – was trolled for the same. About this, she said during a press interaction, “I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don't like my work but my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place. I believe in energy.”

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be released in theatres on June 2. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan and Metro In Dino. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will be seen in Sam Bahadur.