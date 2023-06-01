Sara Ali Khan On Being Trolled For Her Temple Visits: "People Can Say Whatever They Want"

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan being trolled for her recent temple visits reflects everything that is wrong with the Internet. The actress, who has been busy with the promotions of her film Zara Hat Ke Zara Bach Ke, had actively been visiting temples in different cities that she and co-star Vicky Kaushal checked into during the course of film promotions. However, she was trolled by a section of the Internet for it. In a recent press conference, Sara Ali Khan addressed those who have been trolling her and she said that people can say whatever they want, she has no problem as she believes in energy.

Sara, daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, said during the press conference, "I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don't like my work but my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place. I believe in energy."

In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan has several films in the line-up, including Laxman Utekar's Zara Hat Ke, Zara Bach Ke with Vicky Kaushal, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sara made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan and, Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Sara was last seen in the thriller Gaslight. The actress also made her big debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year.