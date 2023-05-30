Inside Sara Ali Khan And Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Promotional Diaries In Lucknow

Image was shared by Sara Ali Khan. (courtesy: saraalikhan95 )

Please do not disturb Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal as they are busy touring the country for the promotions of their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. On Tuesday, Sara and Vicky visited Lucknow or as the Uri star puts it "Nawaabo Ka Sheher(the city of Nawaabs)." Sara Ali Khan posted an image of herself and her co-star from inside a temple in Lucknow. In the picture, we can see them sitting on the floor with their hands folded as they pray in front of the deity. Sara looked lovely in a white kurta and dupatta while Vicky complemented her in a beige shirt. Sharing the image, Sara simply wrote, "Jai Bholenath."

While in Lucknow, Sara Ali Khan also treated herself to the city's sumptuous cuisine. Sharing a snap of all the food she feasted on, the actress wrote, "Hatke Khana Jisse Bachke Reh Na Payi(Quirky food from which I couldn't stay away)."

Before visiting Lucknow, the duo also went to Ahmedabad where they witnessed Chennai Super King's 5th IPL win live at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday night. The actors also shared a video of them getting all excited after CSK's win.

Vicky Kaushal captioned his post, "Badle tere Mahi, leke jo koi saari, duniya bhi dede agar, to kise duniya chahiye. Mahi for the win. Jaadu you rockstar! What a match! GT... the best team in the tournament. The game was the real winner. #ipl2023 #iplfinal (sic)."

Before visiting Ahmedabad, Sara and Vicky Kaushal were in Abu Dhabi, where they attended the 23rd edition of the IIFA Awards. "Kappu aur Somya ka pehla foreign trip,"

The duo's upcoming film is set in Indore and follows a married couple, Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Soumya (Sara Ali Khan). They two are madly in love and desperately want a divorce. Confused much? Well, the trailer of the film promises a fun ride with a fair share of family drama and romance with a comedy of errors thrown in the mix.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been directed by Laxmi Utekar and will release in theatres on June 2.