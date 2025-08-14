Liquor Bottles Found In Train AC Duct After Low Cooling Complaint, Railways React

A routine complaint about poor air conditioning on the Lucknow-Barauni Express led to the discovery of hundreds of whiskey bottles hidden in the AC duct of an AC-2 tier coach. The incident happened when passengers reported issues with the cooling system, prompting an unscheduled technical inspection stop. Railway technicians, inspecting the duct above berths 32 and 34, found the bottles wrapped in newspaper, obstructing airflow. The authorities confiscated the illicit liquor and conducted a thorough search of the coach to ensure no further contraband was hidden.

"A viral video shows the illicit liquor hidden in the AC duct of a coach of the Lucknow–Barauni Express. Passengers had complained about poor air-conditioning in the coach. When the technician opened the duct, a hidden consignment of liquor was found inside it," the video was captioned on X.

On X, RailwaySeva replied to a user's video and wrote, "For necessary action escalated to the concerned official @drm_sonpur." In a second tweet, they added, "This is to inform you that, in connection with this incident, GRP Basti has registered Crime No. 34/2025 under Section 60 of the Excise Act."

The Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Sonpur followed up with an apology and confirmed the actions taken. "We regret the inconvenience caused to passengers. The illicit liquor was seized by the appropriate concerned authorities, and the issue of less cooling was resolved afterwards. We are thankful for bringing the issue to our notice," the reply read.

While the Railways took action after the incident surfaced, social media users questioned whether passengers, railway officials, or unauthorised individuals with access to the coach were involved in smuggling the alcohol.

One user wrote, ' 'Common passengers will not do such a thing. It can't be loaded when the train is in the station. It would have been loaded at the yard. So railway officials are responsible for smuggling."

Another commented, "Wow! What a jugaad. If you had used this much brain for something worthwhile, you could have done something good. But the brain was used in liquor smuggling."

Bihar has had a total prohibition on alcohol sale and consumption since April 2016, with strict penalties for violations. While intended to reduce alcohol abuse and related crimes, the ban has led to increased smuggling activity. Traffickers use creative methods, including hiding liquor in vehicles, cargo, and passenger trains, to smuggle alcohol into the state.