IIFA 2023: Host Abhishek Bachchan Won't 'Take Digs' At People: 'I Find That Incorrect'

Abhishek Bachchan at IIFA press conference. (courtesy: bachchan)

Abhishek Bachchan, who is all set to host IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) 2023 with Vicky Kaushal, during a press conference in Abu Dhabi, opened up about his approach of hosting the award night and he said, "There is a huge responsibility when you are hosting, we have to ensure that we celebrate our cinema in the most correct, dignified and respectful way possible," stated news agency PTI. The actor added that he won't be taking digs at people or mocking them in any way. "I am not somebody who likes to take digs at other people. I find that incorrect, so you won't see too much of that. Do stuff that is entertaining, keep it light and keep the audience engaged," PTI quoted Abhishek Bachchan as saying.

At the IIFA press conference, Abhishek Bachchan recalled his 2005 performance, where he shared the stage with dad Amitabh Bachchan and (now) Aishwarya Rai Bacchan. He recalled, "We went to Amsterdam. I remember when Shamiak Davar was choreographing, we did the entire act and we ended it with Kajra Re. The song is from the film Bunty Aur Babli that was released before the week of the IIFA. We all thought that it would be wonderful to get Aishwarya and me to perform and it was a rather impromptu decision to pull up dad from the audience. It was wonderful. It is such a special and memorable moment. I am happy we could make it happen."

The actor also shared pictures from the IIFA press conference along with co-host Vicky Kaushal and he wrote in the caption, "Getting into the groove of IIFA2023 with the talented Vicky Kaushal. Looking forward to hosting and entertaining all of you. My friend Osman Abdul Razak, I hope I carried off the clothes well? Not half as cool as you, but I tried."

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into The Shadows . He also starred in Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will also feature in Ghoomer, for which he began shooting on his birthday last year. He will also feature in the Hindi remake of 2019 Tamil film KD and Shoojit Sircar's untitled film.

(With inputs from PTI)