Hrithik Roshan's New Ab-Tastic Pic Prompts This Reaction From Girlfriend Saba Azad

Image instagrammed by Hrithik Roshan. (Courtesy: hrithikroshan )

Hrithik Roshan seems to be on an agenda to set the Internet ablaze. The actor, also referred to as “Bollywood's Greek God” by his fans, has shared a monochrome shirtless picture on Instagram. Hrithik is seen flaunting his chiselled physique. Along with the picture, Hrithik wrote, “Can't see the finish line.” The photo became an instant hit on social media. Hrithik's Fighter director Siddharth Anand was among the first to drop a comment. Referring to the caption, he wrote, “It's on Fighter set. When you come tomorrow I'll show it to you.” Hrithik's girlfriend, actress Saba Azad, and Krrish co-star Preity Zinta have dropped red hearts under the post.

His Fighter co-star Anil Kapoor and cousin Pashmina Roshan dropped a handful of fire emoticons. TV actor Karan Wahi commented, “Uffff.” Radio Jockey Archana L Pania said, “Please God give us the discipline this earthly God has.”

This comes just a day after Hrithik Roshan was spotted with Saba Azad in the city. The two stepped out for a dinner date along with Hrithik's sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. On Friday night, Hrithik and Saba were clicked walking hand in hand, as they made their way towards their

Now, look at Hrithik Roshan comparing his before and after vacation body. He wrote in the caption, “Vacation over. Presenting before and after pics. See you in the gym.”

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Fighter. In Siddharth Anand's directorial, the actor will be sharing the careen space with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film will hit the theatres next year in January. Apart from this, Hrithik also has War 2 with Jr NTR in the kitty.