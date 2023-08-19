Just Hrithik Roshan Doing What He Does Best - See His Ab-Tastic Post

Hrithik Roshan shared this image. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are back in town after holidaying in Argentina. With the vacation now over, Hrithik Roshan shared before and after photographs of himself. Trust us, they are both equally good. The first frame, clicked in the gym, featured the actor showing off his ripped body. The second photograph, which was presumably clicked on the last day of the getaway, captured Hrithik stepping out of the pool. In the caption, he wrote, “Vacation over. Presenting before and after pics. See you in the gym.” Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, actress and singer Saba Azad was quick to pick her favourite. She said, “After!!!!! [Fire emojis] Eat more cheese pls [please].”

Actor Sumeet Vyas has said it for all of us. In the comments, he wrote, “One second…pic 2 is out of shape.? I Quit.” Anil Kapoor, who will be sharing the screen space with Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming film Fighter, called the snapshots “unbelievable.” Hrithik's Koi Mil Gaya co-star Preity Zinta commented: “Wow [red heart emojis] [fire emojis].” Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani claimed that Hrithik Roshan wouldn't take more than two weeks to shed off the vacation gains. He wrote, “With your dedication, won't take more than 2 weeks.”

Check out Hrithik Roshan's post here:

Just in case you missed them, here are some adorable glimpses of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's Argentina vacation:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly started dating earlier last year. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. On the occasion of Independence Day, the makers dropped a new video of the film featuring the leading star cast, with a rendition of Vande Mataram playing in the background. Hrithik Roshan's first look from Fighter was shared in June.

Hrithik Roshan will also star in Siddharth Anand's War 2 with Jr NTR.