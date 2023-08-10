'Beautiful Pic,' Sussanne Khan Comments On Saba Azad's Post With Hrithik Roshan

Saba Azad with Hrithik Roshan. (courtesy: sabazad)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been holidaying in Buenos Aires, Argentina for a couple of weeks. Saba shared a new picture with her boyfriend on her Instagram profile and she captioned it, "Que Bueno Buenos Aires (How good Buenos Aires)." In the comments section of the post, Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan wrote, "Beautiful pic." Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan is currently dating actor Arslan Goni.

Check out Saba Azad's post here:

A few weeks ago, the superstar shared a picture from his vacation. In the picture, both Hrithik and Saba can be seen twinning and winning in black outfits as they pose together. Hrithik captioned the post, "Winter girl." This is the one we are talking about:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly started dating earlier last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik Roshan to his family functions and vacations.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actor also has War 2, co-starring Jr NTR in the line-up. His 2003 film Koi... Mil Gaya also re-released in theatres.

Saba Azad, a singer-musician, has featured in films like Dil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys 2.