Inside Sussanne Khan's 'Best Summer Ever' With Boyfriend Arslan Goni

Image instagrmmed by Sussanne. (Courtesy: Sussanne Khan)

Designer Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni have never shied away from sharing their affection for each other on social media. The two are regular fixtures on each other's social media timelines. A case in point is Sussanne Khan's new Instagram post, in which she has offered glimpses of her dreamy summer vacation in America and Mexico. In a montage video, Sussanne and Arslan are seen living it up in the West. They are seen dancing, catching up with friends, indulging in some yummy treats and spending time with loved ones. “A lioness who lives with compassion shall always receive it. For the best Summer ever..2023 P.S This is what I was made for,” Sussanne Khan wrote, and added the Billie Eilish song What Was I Made For? in the background.

A few weeks ago, Sussanne Khan also shared a lovely video of the couple spending some quality time together in Mexico's Los Cabos, enjoying the sun, the sand and the sea. “Sunshine, laughter, and endless memories with my favourite people #LosCabos thank you life,” Sussanne Khan wrote in the caption. In response, actor Kunal Kapoor said, “Lovely,” and Zayed Khan said, “Happy times,” with heart emojis.

Following this, Sussanne Khan also shared an update from California. Dropping a selfie, the designer wrote, “You can take me out of California... But u can't take ‘The California' out of me…” To this, Arslan Goni replied with heart emojis.

While in Mexico, Sussanne Khan shared another loved-up image with Arslan Goni and said, “Hola Cabo.. let us devour you.” She also added a bunch of heart and tree emojis.

In response, actress Celina Jaitly said, “You both look so great together…”

Sussanne Khan was previously married to superstar Hrithik Roshan. The couple has two children together, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, whom they have been co-parenting since their divorce in 2014.