Inside Sussanne Khan's Beach Holiday With Boyfriend Arslan Goni

Pictures from Sussanne Khan's holiday. (courtesy: suzkr)

Sussanne Khan's holiday posts are all things nice. Sussanne, who has actively been sharing posts from her holiday in Los Cabos, Mexico, added a new video to her Instagram profile on Tuesday. The aforementioned video has pictures of Sussanne soaking up the sun. In another shot, Sussanne can be seen happily posing with her boyfriend Arslan Goni. The other shots feature the couple posing with their friends. Sussanne Khan captioned the post, "Sunshine, laughter, and endless memories with my favorite people. Los Cabos, thank you life."

Check out Sussanne Khan's post here:

A few days ago, Sussanne Khan shared these sun-kissed pictures and she wrote in the caption, "Gracias por La Vida...You have been so good to me." In the comments section of Sussanne's post, Arslan Goni left a comment that read, "You fire."

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

After checking into the destination, Sussanne shared this picture with Arslan Goni and she captioned it, "Hola Cabo.. let us devour you #summer2023." Check out the post here:

Sussanne Khan was previously married to actor Hrithik Roshan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They are parents to sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Hrithik Roshan is currently dating actor-musician Saba Azad. The couple are frequently spotted together.

Other than being an interior designer, Sussanne Khan also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life, with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. She also did the interiors for a restaurant in Goa.