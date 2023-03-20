Sussanne Khan's Sweet Birthday Post For Mom Zarine Katrak: 'We Love You Too Much'

Still from a video shared by Sussanne Khan. (courtesy: suzkr)

Sussanne Khan had the sweetest thing to say to her mother on the occasion of her birthday. Interior designer and ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, shared an endearing video featuring her mother and sons on her Instagram wall on Monday to celebrate her "Mummsy". In the video, we can see Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine Katrak posing adorably with her daughter and grandchildren. The video starts with a still from Sussanne Khan's childhood as she is pictured in her mother's arms and it is indeed the cutest thing on the Internet today. Sharing the video, the designer writes, "Mummy's Day is everyday.. to our most precious Mummsy.. we love you too much,". The post, which has been garnering a lot of likes, was also liked by Sussanne's boyfriend Arslan Goni who also wished Zarine by writing, "Happy happy birthday aunty".

Sussanne Khan was earlier clicked at a group workout with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and boyfriend Arslan Goni. The video of the group activity was shared by the Vikram Vedha actor, who captioned it, " "No rang or bhang, just sweat, and fun" he captioned the post, "A customized whole gang Holi morning workout by Swapneel Hazare. Happy Holi, beautiful people. How's your Holi going?" "Best Holi ever," commented Sussanne. To those wondering, yes, the group workout took place on the day of Holi.

Hrithik Roshan, who is dating actress and singer Saba Azad, was last seen in the critically acclaimed Vikram Vedha. Hrithik just wrapped a shooting schedule for his next film Fighter, which co-stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.