Hrithik Roshan's Dinner Date With Girlfriend Saba Azad, Sons Hrehaan And Hridhaan

Hrithik Roshan pictured with Saba Azad.

Hrithik Roshan stepped out for a dinner date with girlfriend and actor Saba Azad, along with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan in Mumbai on Friday night. The actor and Saba were pictured walking hand-in-hand as they made their way out of a Mumbai restaurant. Hrithik was dressed in a white tee, while Saba Azad picked a blue dress for her dinner date. Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan is currently dating actor Arslan Goni.

See photos from Hrithik Roshan's date night with Saba, Hrehaan and Hridhaan here:

Last month, the couple were holidaying in Argentina. They actively shared photos from their holiday. "Winter girl," Hrithik Roshan captioned this picture from Buenos Aires.

Saba also shared this picture from the vacation. In the comments section, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan dropped a comment that read, "Beautiful pic."

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly started dating earlier last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik Roshan to his family functions and vacations.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actor also has War 2, co-starring Jr NTR in the line-up. His 2003 film Koi... Mil Gaya also re-released in theatres last month.

Saba Azad, a singer-musician, has featured in films like Dil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys 2.