New Day, New Pic From Hrithik Roshan And Girlfriend Saba Azad's Holiday

Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad. (courtesy: ihrithikroshan)

The pictures from Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's holiday in Buenos Aires, Argentina keep getting better and better. On Wednesday, the superstar shared a new picture from his vacation. In the picture, both Hrithik and Saba can be seen twinning and winning in black outfits as they pose together. Hrithik captioned the post, "Winter girl." He added the hashtags #buenosaires, #staycurious and #adventureon to his post. Hrithik's Koi... Mil Gaya co-star Preity Zinta commented on the post, "We miss you guys." Richa Chadha dropped a heart emoji in the comments.

Check out the post shared by Hrithik Roshan:

Last week, Saba Azad posted a few clicks from her and Hrithik's holiday on her Instagram stories. ICYMI, these are the pictures we are talking about:

Screenshot of Saba Azad's Instagram story

Screenshot of Saba Azad's Instagram story

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan is currently dating actor Arslan Goni. Coming back to Saba and Hrithik, the couple loves to share posts from their time together. Here's one from film producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's wedding.

Also, how cute is this picture?

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actor also has War 2, co-starring Jr NTR in the line-up.

Saba Azad, a singer-musician, has featured in films like Dil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys 2.