Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan And Others At Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi's Mehendi Ceremony

Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan attend Madhu Mantena's Mehendi ceremony

Filmmaker and designer Masaba Gupta's ex-husband Madhu Mantena is all set to marry writer and yoga teacher Ira Trivedi in an intimate ceremony, in the presence of friends and family. The couple, who will get married on Sunday, June 11 in Mumbai, kickstarted their pre-wedding celebrations with a bang. Madhu Mantena and his to-be-wife Ira hosted a Mehendi ceremony on Saturday, which was attended by some of the biggest names in the film fraternity. Ira Trivedi opted for a gorgeous pink and beige lehenga for her Mehendi event while her fiancé Madhu Mantena complimented her in a beige kurta. The couple happily posed for the shutterbugs ahead of the ceremony.

Here's how the couple looked:

Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan appeared in style for the celebrations. While Aamir kept his look simple, in a green shirt and jeans, Hrithik Roshan wore a white and maroon kurta for the evening and looked totally dapper in it. Aamir Khan and Madhu Mantena have worked together in Ghajini.

Take a look at the stars at the event:

Other attendees to the party included actor Rajkummar Rao with his wife Patralekhaa, producer Krishika Lulla with her husband Sunil Lulla and director Abbas Tyrewala with his wife, among others. Patralekhaa and husband Rajkummar arrived at the party in matching outfits and looked lovely.

Take a look at the guest list here:

For the unversed, Madhu Mantena was previously married to designer Masaba Gupta. However, the duo parted ways in 2019.

Madhu Mantena is one of the four owners of Phantom Films along with Anurag Basu, Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane. Outside Phantom Films, Madhu Mantena has produced films like Mausam, Rakta Charitra and Ghajini. Madhu Mantena is currently working on Ramayana.