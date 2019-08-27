Madhu Mantena To Make Biopic On Kota Rani, Last Hindu Queen Of Kashmir

"We don't know enough about her," said Madhu Mantena (courtesy mantenamadhu)

A film on Kota Rani, the last Hindu queen to rule Kashmir, is coming to the big screen, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films have joined hands to produce the ambitious project, according to a press release.

Kota Rani lived and ruled Kashmir in 13th century AD and was the principal protagonist of a highly dramatic period after which Shah Mir dynasty became the first foreign rulers of Kashmir.

She was a great administrator and military strategist.

Madhu Mantena of Phantom Films said the queen's story deserved to be told.

"It's a matter of great surprise that as Indians we don't know enough or at all about a personality like Kota Rani. Her life was extremely dramatic and she is perhaps one of the most able woman rulers that India produced," said Madhu Mantena.

Sibashish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, said the primary aim is to make the story reach out to as many people as possible.

"Her character has many shades but without a doubt she is one of the tallest female characters to have come out of our country. We will be making this film at an ambitious scale," Mr Sarkar said.

