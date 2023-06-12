On Madhu Mantena's Wedding Post, Ex Mom-In-Law Neena Gupta Left This Comment

Image was shared by Madhu Mantena (courtesy: mantenamadhu)

Filmmaker Madhu Mantena is enjoying marital bliss and how. A day after getting married to yoga teacher Ira Trivedi, Madhu Mantena shared a beautiful post, expressing gratitude for the love and blessings that has been pouring in from all quarters. The post was an instant hit with many congratulating Madhu on his special day. Joining the bandwagon was also his ex-wife Masaba Gupta's mother Neena Gupta. Madhu Mantena's former mother-in-law Neena Gupta commented below the post, congratulating the newlyweds. Sharing a candid picture, Madhu captioned the post, "I'm Complete now …. I have never felt so happy and peaceful in my entire life. I was really punching above my weight when I asked Ira to marry me 🫣 and with a little bit of divine intervention I got married to her yesterday. In the past few years Ira's influence on me has helped me get closer to god and try my hand at co-creating with the universe. I feel strong and safe as Ira and I embark on building a family of our own. I am overwhelmed with all the love that Ira and I got for the last two days from all of our family, friends and well-wishers. We are blessed to have all of you in our lives."

Replying to the post, Neena Gupta wrote, "Congratulations."

For the unversed, Madhu Mantena was previously married to designer Masaba Gupta. However, the duo parted ways in 2019.

Take a look at the post here:

Earlier on Sunday, Ira Trivedi shared some beautiful pictures from her wedding with her Instafam. Posting it on her timeline, the yoga teacher wrote, "I'm complete now."

See the wedding pictures here:

The couple also hosted a lavish reception party on Sunday night for their industry friends and family. Here's how the couple looked:

Madhu Mantena is one of the four owners of Phantom Films along with Anurag Basu, Vikas Bahl and Vikramaditya Motwane. Outside Phantom Films, Madhu Mantena has produced films like Mausam, Rakta Charitra and Ghajini. Madhu Mantena is currently working on Ramayana.