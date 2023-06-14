New Pics Of Allu Arjun, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad From Madhu Mantena And Ira Trivedi's Wedding

Star-studded pictures from the wedding.(courtesy: iratrivedi)

Producer Madhu Mantena and yoga teacher Ira Trivedi's wedding in Mumbai over the weekend was a star-studded affair. The guest list included some of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry, including Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun and Hrithik Roshan, who was accompanied by girlfriend Saba Azad. On her Instagram, Ira Trivedi has shared new pictures and videos which feature the stars at their candid best. In a few shots, Aamir Khan and Allu Arjun can be seen greeting the couple. In another shot, Allu Arjun can be seen clicking a picture. Another shot features Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad sitting together.

"I love you because the entire Universe conspired to help me find you," Ira Trivedi captioned the video which has glimpses from the festivities. Take a look.

Some more pictures from the festivities featuring the stars. "In deep gratitude to my Gurus, my family, and this magical Universe for these infinite blessings," read Ira's caption.

Madhu Mantena and Ira got married over the weekend. The film producer, sharing pictures from the wedding, wrote in his caption, "I'm complete now .... I have never felt so happy and peaceful in my entire life. I was really punching above my weight when I asked Ira to marry me and with a little bit of divine intervention I got married to her yesterday. In the past few years Ira's influence on me has helped me get closer to god and try my hand at co-creating with the universe. I feel strong and safe as Ira and I embark on building a family of our own. I am overwhelmed with all the love that Ira and I got for the last two days from all of our family, friends and well wishers. We are blessed to have all of you in our lives."

Madhu Mantena has produced films like Ghajini Ugly and Queen, to name a few. Ira Trivedi is a writer, besides being a yoga teacher.