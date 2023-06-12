Viral: Allu Arjun Hugs Hrithik Roshan At Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi's Reception

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: HrithikRules)

Mumbai lit up on Sunday night as Bollywood celebs arrived in style for filmmaker Madhu Mantena and yoga teacher Ira Trivedi's wedding reception. Besides Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan, the guest list also included actor Allu Arjun. However, what caught our attention is this viral picture of the Pushpa star where he can be seen hugging Hrithik Roshan in presence of Aamir Khan. The picture, which is doing the rounds on social media, is all heart. In it, we can see Hrithik Roshan and Allu Arjun sharing a handshake followed by a hug. Both the stars are dressed in black and look dapper as usual. Also present in the frame is Aamir Khan in a white kurta.

Take a look at the viral picture here:

#HrithikRoshan with Allu Arjun and Aamir Khan at Ira and Madhu's wedding event earlier today. pic.twitter.com/FlUxhcygLs — HrithikRules.com (@HrithikRules) June 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi hosted a grand reception party for their friends from the industry on Sunday night. This comes after the couple got married in an intimate ceremony, in attendance of their friends and family.

Ira Trivedi shared some beautiful pictures from her wedding with her Instafam on Sunday. Posting it on her timeline, the yoga teacher wrote, "I'm complete now."

See the wedding pictures here:

On Saturday, Allu Arjun was clicked at his cousin Varun Teja's engagement ceremony. The actor, who is preparing for his film Pushpa: 2, also dropped a picture of the couple on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations Varun Tej and Lav.” For the day, Varun Tej wore a finely tailored kurta pyjama set with golden embroidery work on it. Lavanya Tripathi looked stunning in a mint-green saree with silver work on it.

Take a look:

On the work front, Allu Arjun, Rahsmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their roles from the original film in Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to the massively successful 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.