Filmmaker Madhu Mantena Embraces His Wife's Surname After Marriage

Producer Madhu Mantena and yoga teacher Ira Trivedi's wedding in Mumbai last week was all over social media due to the presence of some of the biggest stars of the Indian film industry.

Now the marriage is once again making news as Madhu Mantena has added his wife Ira Trivedi's surname to his name on Instagram.

Mr Mantena's Instagram page shows his full name as "Madhu Mantena Trivedi".

Traditionally, a woman adopts her husband's last name after marriage, but Mr. Mantena has posted on Instagram the exact reverse. This decision has been seen as an attempt to defy social conventions.

Apart from this name change, his Instagram feed features a number of images from his wedding that show the presence of numerous movie stars.

The film producer, sharing pictures from the wedding, wrote in his caption, "I'm complete now... I have never felt so happy and peaceful in my entire life. I was really punching above my weight when I asked Ira to marry me, and with a little bit of divine intervention, I got married to her yesterday. In the past few years, Ira's influence on me has helped me get closer to God and try my hand at co-creating with the universe. I feel strong and safe as Ira and I embark on building a family of our own. I am overwhelmed with all the love that Ira and I have received for the last two days from all of our family, friends, and well wishers. We are blessed to have all of you in our lives."

On her Instagram, Ira Trivedi has also shared pictures and videos that feature the stars at their candid best. In a few shots, Aamir Khan and Allu Arjun can be seen greeting the couple. In another shot, Allu Arjun can be seen clicking a picture. Another shot features Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad sitting together.