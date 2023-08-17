ICYMI: Shah Rukh Khan's Shout Out To Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone And Anil Kapoor's Fighter

Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan gave the biggest shout out to team Fighter on X (preciously called Twitter). The superstar re-posted the first look of the film that stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. SRK wrote, "Wow this threesome of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor is looking awesome. All the best Duggu (Hrithik's nickname) and Sid (film's director Siddharth Anand). Keep winning the fights, both of you...With love." SRK has worked with Hrithik Roshan in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... and Don 2. Hrithik also made a cameo appearance in SRK's 2007 film Om Shanti Om.

Shah Rukh Khan worked with Fighter director Siddharth Anand in Pathaan. The film released earlier this year and it was a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Pathaan marked SRK and Deepika Padukone's fourth project together. Deepika Padukone debuted in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 film Om Shanti Om and then they co-starred Happy New Year and Chennai Express - all four movies did well at the box office. The duo will next be seen together in Atlee's Jawan, in which Deepika Padukone features in a cameo appearance.

This is what Shah Rukh Khan posted:

Wow this Threesome of @iHrithik@deepikapadukone@AnilKapoor is looking Awesome. All the best Duggu and Sid. Keep winning the fights, both of u....with love. https://t.co/kwT5fjBac8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2023

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks the actress' third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Siddharth Anand has previously worked with Hrithik in the 2019 film War and 2014's Bang Bang.