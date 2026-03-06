Gaza Man Shares Emotional Video Of Children Frightened By Fighter Jets

A video shared by Gaza-based sportsperson Mahmoud Salma on Instagram has drawn attention online after he reflected on the fear his family endured during previous periods of conflict. In the video, Salma is seen recording himself with his young children inside his home. The roar of fighter jets and the sound of missiles being fired in the distance can be heard in the background. The children are clearly frightened by the loud noises from above and react nervously, while their father tries to console them.

Salma also shared a caption with the video, recalling the emotional and terrifying moments that affected her family.

He wrote, "In light of the beginning of the war on Iran, I remember the moments of fear that dominated us in previous years, I remember the moments I lived with my children that were filled with fear, I hope that the children of the world do not see this thing."

Watch Video Here:

In the video, Salma's children are heard reacting to loud noises coming from outside, while Salma continues recording, capturing scenes he described as "terrifying moments" from previous periods of tension in the region. His message focuses more on the emotional impact of such situations on children than on political debate.

Social Media Reaction

Reacting to the post, many social media users expressed sympathy and concern. Many also noted that prolonged conflict has a profound impact on the mental health of families, especially young children.

One user commented, "Made me cry because I'm a mother too, I can't imagine my child going through this, I'm sorry you're going through this."

Another user noted, "This is so heartbreaking."

"Omg this breaks my heart," added a third user.