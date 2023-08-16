Deepika Padukone's Fighter Look Reviewed By Number One Fan Ranveer Singh: 'Insane'

Deepika Padukone in Fighter. (courtesy: YouTube)

The first look of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's next project Fighter, was shared on social media on the occasion of Independence Day. The poster features the film's lead actors Hrtithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone dressed in flying suits. Reacting to wife Deepika Padukone's post, Ranveer Singh wrote in the comments section, "Whaaaao love it! Looks insane! Can't wait." We couldn't agree more. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Deepika wrote, "A salute to our glorious nation. Happy Independence Day! Fighter in theatres on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day. #25thJanuary2024."

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan's post also got a whole lot of love from his family, friends and fans. Dad Rakesh Roshan commented on Hrithik's post, "Very impressive." Abhishek Bachchan dropped raising hand emojis. Girlfriend Saba Azad dropped fire emojis in the comments section of Hrithik Roshan's post.

Fighter is Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaborative project. It marks the actress' third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Siddharth Anand has previously worked with Hrithik in the 2019 film War and 2014's Bang Bang.

Coming back to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, their first film together was Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The couple has also co-starred in Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat." The couple also shared screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83. They also co-starred in Cirkus song Current Laga Re.