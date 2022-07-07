Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh's Mimicry Of Hrithik Roshan And Other Stars Eclipsed Everything Else. Even The Rapid Fire

Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh in a still from the show. (courtesy: YouTube)

On a typical Koffee With Karan episode, The Rapid Fire Round is usually the most awaited one (except when you are Twinkle Khanna, in that case every moment in a hit). This season's Koffee With Karan episode began with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt sharing the couch. What followed, were some interesting stories shared by Alia Bhatt (mostly about her wedding). However, it would be fair to say that Ranveer Singh's (may we add brilliant) mimicry skills all but eclipse everything else that happened on the episode. Even the Rapid Fire round. Ranveer Singh mimicked Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan during the show and we can't even... So Twitter did. Twitter users couldn't help but praise the actor's skills.

Karan Johar began the episode with a hint of self-deprecating humour. He then introduced Alia Bhatt as a "freshly-minted dulhania." He then introduced Ranveer Singh as "a superstar dulha at any time of the day." A few fun-filled conversations later, Ranveer Singh stole the show and won the hamper too BTW.

But first, tale a look at the video:

A Twitter user wrote: "Ranveer Singh is crazy magic. Absolute mad talent.. the mimicry on the latest Koffee with Karan is just epic."

Ranveer Singh is crazy magic. Absolute mad talent.. the mimicry on the latest Koffee with Karan is just epic. — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) July 7, 2022

Couldn't agree more.

Absolutely enjoyed the #KoffeewithKaranSeason7 episode with @aliaa08 and @RanveerOfficial!! Ranveer's epic mimicry is hilarious and it shows he's super talented. Alia was a little reserved but well poised. Very happy this show is back despite. More power to @karanjohar — Rheeaa Cheema (@rheeaacheema) July 7, 2022

Did we not already say that it was the highlight?

Loved the Sakhis @RanveerOfficial@aliaa08. Ranveer's Mimicry was the best & the highlight!

It was evident, that RanLia marriage would be discussed & it was fine, all sweet & cute, but there was a lot, so I was a bit bored. Not "THE" #KoffeeWithKaran but ngl a good start. — RIM Ruh's Day (@CSidNaaz13) July 7, 2022

Fanbase alert

Unfiltered, Unplugged, Personals, Talents, Fights, Controversial. KJo show have everything in it. @RanveerOfficial mimicry too good.@aliaa08 is very cute and simple like no showoff. @karanjohar is not

3's #KoffeeWithKaranhttps://t.co/q0prObkENU — Maddy (@edookausername) July 7, 2022

TBH, we would give him that score too.

Ranveer Singh mimicry as Hrithik Roshan on#KoffeeWithKaran7 — Abhishek (@Ingenuity402) July 7, 2022

And with that, we rest our case.

Superb mimicry by Ranveer Singh. — Bharat (@bharat_148) July 7, 2022

What did you think of the episode? Let us know using the comments section below.