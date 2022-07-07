Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh's Mimicry Of Hrithik Roshan And Other Stars Eclipsed Everything Else. Even The Rapid Fire

Koffee With Karan 7: The jury is out on the episode and Ranveer Singh's mimicry has a fan base now

Koffee With Karan 7: Ranveer Singh in a still from the show. (courtesy: YouTube)

On a typical Koffee With Karan episode, The Rapid Fire Round is usually the most awaited one (except when you are Twinkle Khanna, in that case every moment in a hit). This season's Koffee With Karan episode began with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt sharing the couch. What followed, were some interesting stories shared by Alia Bhatt (mostly about her wedding). However, it would be fair to say that Ranveer Singh's (may we add brilliant) mimicry skills all but eclipse everything else that happened on the episode. Even the Rapid Fire round. Ranveer Singh mimicked Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan during the show and we can't even... So Twitter did. Twitter users couldn't help but praise the actor's skills.

Karan Johar began the episode with a hint of self-deprecating humour. He then introduced Alia Bhatt as a "freshly-minted dulhania." He then introduced Ranveer Singh as "a superstar dulha at any time of the day." A few fun-filled conversations later, Ranveer Singh stole the show and won the hamper too BTW.

