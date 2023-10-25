Karan Johar Opens Up On 'Being Rejected Constantly' On Dating App

Karan Johar shared this image. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Be it his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar's films talk about love and romance. But did you know KJo faced “multiple rejections” in real life? In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest, the filmmaker opened up about his experience with a dating app, Raya. He said, “No. Well, I did try once on Raya, because I was told Raya is for people in the entertainment industry.” But Karan Johar, who is gearing up for the premiere of Koffee With Karan 8, revealed that his experience didn't turn out as expected.

Karan Johar revealed that every time he liked a person and ticked them on the app, they “didn't respond.” After facing multiple rejections, KJo concluded that the person on the other end might be thinking that it was a “fake account.” He added, “But every time I tick someone, they didn't tick me back or whatever, or didn't respond. I felt multiple rejections and then realised that I thought they thought that I was a fake account. So I was like, I really got rejected and I left that particular dating app. I mean, no offence, I'm sure they do a great job. But like, I felt an inferiority being rejected constantly because I was being quite lenient also I thought.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is gearing up for the premiere of Koffee With Karan season 8. The first guests are Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Just two days back, KJo shared the promo of the first episode on Instagram. Along with the video Karan wrote, “They are absolutely gorgeous and absolutely at the top of their game...they are the true Bollywood royalty couple!!! I am so excited to kickstart this season of Koffee With Karan with my dearest Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone!”

Koffee With Karan Season 8will premiere on October 26 onwards on Disney+Hotstar. The last season saw Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar among others.