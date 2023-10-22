When Karan Johar Opened Up On His 'Mid-Life Crisis'

Karan Johar in a still from the video. (courtesy: primevideoin)

Did you know Karan Johar tried his hands at stand-up comedy? Oh yes, he did. The ace filmmaker had participated in One Mic Stand Season 2, by Amazon Prime Video. The season aired in October 2021. Now, on a happy Sunday, the makers decided to share a throwback clip of Karan Johar's segment on Instagram. He says, “I am really struggling though to be not out of touch you know when you wanna be with the Gen-Zs and millennial generations? It's my self-aware mid-life crisis. So, the other day, a teenager came up to me and said that ‘I love K-dramas.' To this, I said, ‘Which one? K3G orKuch Kuch Hota Hai?' Then they gave me such a blank, straight-face look and I said, ‘Sorry man, I didn't know you were talking about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasauti Zindagi Kay... Then the K-'pop'ped in my head!” Apart from KJo, actress Sunny Leone, Raftaar, Faye D'Souza and Chetan Bhagat were part of the show. Sharing the clip, the makers wrote, “How cute is that, cute with a K!”

You can watch the trailer of One Mic Stand Season 2 here:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is set to return with his superhit celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan Season 8. The show will premiere on October 26. Last week, the filmmaker shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram and said, “For the first time ever, get a glimpse of the world of Koffee With Karan before we start brewing!”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar's production Shershaah won the Special Jury Award at the 69th National Film Awards last week. The film featured Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Expressing his immense gratitude, the filmmaker wrote, “A momentous day for us all. Firstly, my biggest admiration for Apoorva Mehta, always the strongest pillar of strength in any situation. Thank you, Sidharth Malhotra, who brought this special story to us at Dharma Productions. And continued to play the role of Captain Vikram Batra like no one could! You are the heart of the film… Kiara Advani, truly one of the most special artists we have in the industry today…you brought in the pain, the pathos and the pride with Dimple's character. Vishnu Varadhan, the man who made each frame possible. Your vision is what steered this ship to victory. @isandeepshrivastava, a film is only as great as the script on paper & you gave us nothing less than gold.”

Karan Johar's latest directorial venture was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.