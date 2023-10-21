In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri-Suhana And Deepika Padukone Party Together

Shah Rukh Khan at the party

It's party time for Bollywood celebs. Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri, daughter Suhana, Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty-Mana Shetty, Chunky and Bhavana Pandey, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were pictured at a posh restaurant in Mumbai on Friday night. Needless to say, the party crowd were all dressed in their festive best. The party was reportedly thrown to celebrate the wrap up of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Director Rajkumar Hirani was also spotted arriving at the party. Dunki is slated to release in Christams and it will clash with Prabhas' Salaar at the box office.

Let's take a look at the OOTNs here: Shah Rukh Khan arrived in a black suit. His hair was tied in a ponytail. The Jawan actor was pictured making his way amid the shutterbugs.

Suhana Khan, who is making heads turn with her sartorial choices, showed up in a black ensemble. She kept her hair loose and opted for a minimal accessory look.

Deepika Padukone was also pictured arriving at the party. She opted for a red dress and complemented her look with ruby lips. She was pictured inside from her car.

Deepika's fan page shared pictures and videos from the venue.

[Video] Deepika Padukone spotted at Los Cavos restaurant in Bandra pic.twitter.com/yuqvTK06IQ — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) October 20, 2023

[PIC-2] Red hot Deepika Padukone 😍 pic.twitter.com/ShpAqpyAbr — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) October 20, 2023

Gauri Khan also opted for black. She wore a printed top. Gauri and Suhana were pictured together.

Karan Johar turned up in a purple suit.

Sidharth Malhotra was also dressed up for the occasion.

Director Rajkumar Hirani arrived at the party.

Suniel Shetty and wife Mana Shetty posed for the shutterbugs.

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey also joined the party.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani posed together.

On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan has shared a special message for The Archies. The actor dropped a clip from the film's first track Sunoh on X ( formerly Twitter) and said that the world of Archies is "quaint and beautiful". Zoya Akhtar's The Archies will mark the Bollywood debut of SRK's daughter Suhana Khan. Referring to Suhana's character, Veronica who is roller skating in Sunoh's music video, Shah Rukh Khan said, "This is so quaint and beautiful the world of The Archies. Also my motivation line for today is 'Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet'!" Take a look at his post here:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone joined the cop universe of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. Deepika shared her first look from the film and wrote, "Introducing...Shakti Shetty!" Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were last seen in Jawan which minted a whopping amount of money at the box office. They acted together in films like Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year,Pathaan.