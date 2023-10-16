Jawan Box Office Collection Day 39: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Continues The Streak On Its 6th Sunday

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: iamsrk)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is showing no sign of slowing down at the box office. On Day 39, Jawan (all languages) minted ₹ 2.10 crore, as per a report by Sacnilk. After the film's impressive business on its 6th Sunday in theatres, Jawan's total collection now stands at ₹ 635.84 crore at the Indian box office. The Atlee directorial witnessed “an overall 15.64% Hindi occupancy” on Sunday, the report added. The SRK-headlined movie is also the “highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema”. SRK and Gauri Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, announced it on Instagram. At the global box office, Jawan collected ₹ 1132.13 crore. Sharing a poster of SRK's character from the movie, the production house wrote, “Jawan's explosion at the box office echoes loudly in every corner of the world!”

Jawan's Sunday collection witnessed a subtle spike, compared to its business on Day 38. The film collected ₹ 1.75 crore (all languages), as per Sacnilk. In addition, on its sixth Saturday, Jawan's Hindi occupancy stood at 13.88 %, the report added.

Jawanhit the theatres on September 7. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, it also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. Deepika Padukone's special appearance in Jawan also received big love from fans.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, on October 14, was seen at the inauguration of the 141st International Olympic Committee Session at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. A picture from the event, showing the superstar sitting next to his Jawan co-star Deepika Padukone, surfaced on the Internet.

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at inauguration of the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session.#DeepikaPadukone#ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/5MC9uD6B8a — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@pikashusbandd) October 14, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film, which also features Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in prominent roles, is slated for Christmas release this year.