Viral: Jawan Co-Stars Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone Spotted Sitting Together At IOC Event

On Saturday, some of the biggest names in the Bollywood fraternity attended the inauguration of the 141st International Olympic Committee Session at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Now a picture of Pathaan co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the event has gone viral on social media. In the picture that is trending big on the Internet, we can see the actors sitting beside each other. Deepika can be spotted in a stylish blazer while Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in a black suit.Celeb couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can also be spotted sitting behind them.

Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at inauguration of the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session.#DeepikaPadukone#ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/5MC9uD6B8a — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@pikashusbandd) October 14, 2023

The Piku actor opted for a minimal accessory look. She kept her hair tied in a tight bun. Deepika completed her look with a white handbag and she sported her brightest smile for the camera. While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made an appearance together at the event, Deepika was spotted without husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone was also pictured interacting with guests and other delegates present over there.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Deepika played the character of Shah Rukh Khan's mother in the film. Deepika's special appearance in Jawan received big love from her fans across.

The IOC session serves as a key meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Important decisions regarding the future of the Olympic games are made at the IOC Sessions. India is hosting the IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC's 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983, read a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), reported ANI.