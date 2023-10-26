Koffee With Karan 8: ICYDK, Kareena Kapoor Was Originally Cast In Ram-Leela

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 8 premiered last night and we can't keep calm. After all, the iconic Koffee couch saw Bollywood's “it” couple — Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Be it Deepika showering kisses on a “sulking” Ranveer or Deepika winning the hamper, the premiere episode was everything. The couple also spoke about their relationship and how it started. Their romance started brewing during the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. But did you know that Deepika wasn't the first choice? Yes, you read that right. During his interaction with Karan Johar, Ranveer revealed that it was Kareena Kapoor, who was supposed to play the lead. The actor said, “Ram-Leela was supposed to happen with me and Kareena Kapoor in the lead. The set was ready. One week before the roll, for some reason, Kareena had to exit the film.”

Ranveer Singh added, “Then we were sitting and wondering who to cast. And Cocktail (2012) had just happened (released). So there was a discussion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, all the ADs and myself in the office, about who we should take. And I was batting for team Deepika [Padukone], because I just saw Cocktail, and she got cast.” As we all know, the rest is history. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went on to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in two more films —Bajirao Mastani and Padmavaat.

In one of her interviews with Deccan Chronicle, Kareena Kapoor had opened up about saying no to Ram-Leela at the last moment. She had said, "I confess that I'm mad. There have been times when I've signed a film and then felt it was wrong. Yes, I was supposed to do Ram-Leela but I changed my mind. I decided to do Gori Tere Pyaar Mein… instead. With me, it's all about the mood. There are no regrets, I've worked with some really good directors. I've missed the chance to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But there's always a next time. I'm the only actress who can boast of giving films to other actresses.” FYI: Gori Tere Pyaar Mein was released in 2013. It also featured Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Ram-Leela, which released in 2013, went on to become one of biggest hits that year.