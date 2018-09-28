One Guess Who Popped Up In Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday Post From Mom Neetu

Neetu Kapoor shared this picture on son Ranbir's birthday (Image courtesy: neetu54)

Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor chose the best picture to wish her son on his 36th birthday. On Friday, the Internet woke up to an adorable picture of Ranbir, with rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan (the actress' mother). "Happy birthday to my friend, philosopher and guide. Loads of love and duas," Neetu Kapoor captioned her post, adding hashtags like 'love him,' 'best in the world' and 'wise.' Both Ranbir and Alia returned to India from Bulgaria last week. They were filming Brahmastra together. The actors trend on and off for their rumoured romance, which featured in headlines soon after they made a couple entry at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception this May.

Ranbir shares his birthday with bua Rima Jain, whom Neetu Kapoor also wished.

Take a look.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima also wished him and Rima Jain with some of the pictures from their family album.

(Alia Bhatt, waiting for your birthday post for Ranbir).

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the blockbuster Sanju, which released in June. The film was based on actor Sanjay Dutt's life and Ranbir played him. Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju was supported by actors like Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh.

The aforementioned Brahmastra is Ranbir's next film. It is a trilogy, which, apart from him and Alia, also features Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The first part of Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra releases in August 2019.

Meanwhile, Shamshera is Ranbir Kapoor other film in the pipeline.

Happy birthday, Ranbir Kapoor.