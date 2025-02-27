Will Smith Blasted For "Inappropriate" Performance With Spanish Singer: "Cringe"

Hollywood actor-singer Will Smith is facing online criticism for his recent performance at Univision's 37th Premio Lo Nuestro Awards in Miami. The 56-year-old actor performed his song First Love alongside Spanish singer India Martinez, 39, in what some viewers deemed an "inappropriate" display.

Smith also shared a clip of the performance on social media, showing him and Martinez getting physically close on stage. In the video, Smith appears to lean in for a kiss, prompting Martinez to initially step away before returning to caress his head. The two then seemingly share an intimate moment.

Along with the clip, Smith captioned the post: "I want that first passion. I want them first hugs. I want them hard cries. I want that FIRST LOVE."

See the video here:

Online reactions to the performance were mixed, with some social media users calling it inappropriate.

One user commented, "Inappropriate. Even if it is 'entertainment.'"

Another wrote, "This whole thing is cringe."

A third user remarked, "The grinding of his teeth, the jumping jack, him amped up every time she gets close like he's losing his mind-it's all a lot."

Many fans suggested that the moment between Martínez and Smith was intended as a comedic bit, not a genuine kiss.

"You can tell the attempt was a joke. They never actually kissed. The 2nd attempt when she came back still no kiss he leaned his forehead down as to get their lips further apart and backed away,” a fan said.