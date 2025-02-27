Will Smith Almost Kisses India Martinez During Performance. Internet Is "Waiting" For Jada Pinkett Smith's Reaction

Oscar-winning actor Will Smith made it to the headlines after he shared a steamy moment with singer India Martinez on stage. The actor was performing at the Premio Lo Nuestro Awards in Miami when he nearly kissed India Martinez, leaving fans wondering about the state of his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith and India Martinez have also shared a video from the performance on Instagram and wrote, "I want that first passion. I want them first hugs. I want them hard cries. I want that FIRST LOVE."

In the clip, India Martinez is approaching Will Smith. She then leans for a kiss before walking away. A few moments later, she comes back to Will Smith and seems to plant a kiss on his lips. However, a report by People confirmed that she did not kiss the actor and the moment was only a part of the performance.

The video has sparked a heated debate online. While some fans loved the duo's chemistry, others deemed Will Smith's actions "inappropriate".

A user wrote, "Inappropriate. Even if it is 'entertainment'."

Another added, "I was waiting for Jada [Pinkett Smith] to come out from left stage and smack the s--- outta her for kissing her man."

"This whole thing is cringe," read a comment.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith first met on the set of his sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1994. The couple got married in 1997 and have two children together, Jaden and Willow. In a 2023 interview with NBC News, Jada revealed that the couple had been living separate lives since 2016 but are now focusing on "healing the relationship".

The actress said, "There's no finding another great love, and I think that's the point. It's like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are concentrating on healing the relationship between us."

She added, "There's no divorce on paper. We have been working hard. That's the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership."

When asked if the couple might live in the same house again, Jada agreed they might.