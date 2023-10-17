Jada Pinkett Smith And Will Smith Are Working To 'Heal Relationship'

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith got married in 1997.

Jada Pinkett Smith has said that she and Will Smith are "working very hard" on their marriage. Speaking to NBC News, Ms Pinkett Smith said they are focusing to "heal the relationship". This comes a week after the 52-year-old said that they separated in 2016. The Hollywood power couple's marriage came under intense spotlight at last year's Academy Awards when Mr Smith struck comedian Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife. But they had been living separately six years before the infamous "Oscars slap". That revelation made headlines across the world.

"There's no finding another great love, and I think that's the point," Ms Pinkett Smith said while speaking to NBC's Today Show. "It's like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us," she added.

"There's no divorce on paper. We really have been working hard. That's the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership," the actor said.

She explained: "He can't be this perfect idealised husband. I have to be able to accept him for the human he is. He has to accept me for the human I am. And we want to love each other there."

When asked if the couple might live in the same house again, she agreed they might.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith first met on the set of his sitcom 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' in 1994.

Mr Smith was married at the time to his first wife, whom he later divorced.

The couple have two children together, Jaden and Willow.