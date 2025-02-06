Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Will Smith Should've Slapped Kanye West At The Grammys: "All He Had To..."

On the Monday night episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', host Jimmy Kimmel kicked off his monologue with his signature wit, poking fun at the unusual traditions of Groundhog Day. However, after jesting about the annual celebration, Mr Kimmel quickly turned his attention to one of the most talked-about moments from the 2025 Grammy Awards—the bold and revealing red-carpet appearance of Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori.

The 57-year-old comedian didn't hold back as he addressed the headline-grabbing outfit choice. In his typical satirical style, Mr Kimmel quipped that if anyone deserved a slap at an awards show, it was Kanye West at the Grammys. Notably, his joke was a nod to the infamous 2022 Academy Awards incident where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage.

"Another rodent came out of his hole to hit the red carpet at the Grammys last night — none other than Kanye West, who showed up to take photos. He showed up for the red carpet only with his wife, who caused quite a stir. She was wearing … nothing," the comedian said.

"This shows you just how much times have changed. Before [Donald] Trump, this would have been our whole monologue tonight. Now it's like the ninth craziest thing that happened this weekend," he added.

Mr Kimmel further joked that Will Smith, who was at the 2025 Grammy Awards to pay tribute to Quincy Jones, should have instead slapped Kanye West.

"Also on the red carpet at the Grammys last night, Will Smith, who is banned from the Oscars for 10 years. And you know what's a shame? Will Smith, all he had to do was run out on that red carpet and slap Kanye. I think all would be forgiven. He would be hosting the Oscars next year," the comedian said.

He continued to poke fun at Bianca Censori's daring red carpet appearance at the Grammys and joked saying that her stunt was only the ninth most shocking event of the week. Mr Kimmel further drew a comparison to the infamous 2004 Super Bowl incident where Janet Jackson's wardrobe malfunction sparked widespread outrage. "Now a completely nude woman walks the red carpet at the Grammys, they're yelling, 'Bianca, over here on the right! Please," he said.

His comments quickly gained traction, with social media users weighing in on both his joke and the ongoing debate over celebrity fashion at high-profile events.

For the Grammys, Bianca wore a completely see-through dress with clear heels and no jewellery. The mini dress, seemingly crafted from sheer stockings, left very little to the imagination, as she decided to ditch her undergarments. She initially covered up with an oversized black fur coat but quickly discarded it for photos. Her daring outfit sparked attention, and she was later escorted out of the event by police officers, according to reports.