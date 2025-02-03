Grammys 2025: Kanye West-Bianca Censori Escorted Out After Shocking Red Carpet Appearance

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori were escorted out of the 2025 Grammys after making their shocking red carpet debut, as per a Page Six report.

The report claimed that the couple wanted to "replicate the album cover of Vultures."

West's 2024 Vultures 1 album cover featured Censori, with her back to the camera, with thigh-high boots and a tiny piece of fabric covering her behind.

The couple almost recreated the same pose while doing the step-and-repeat at Sunday's show before exiting the event.

West and Censori, who wed in 2022, were later pictured leaving Crypto.com Arena and getting into a silver chrome car.

Multiple outlets report that the duo were invited to the show, as West was nominated for best rap song.

The Heartless rapper was hoping to take home his 25th gold-plated gramophone for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, Carnival.

However, the award went to Kendrick Lamar's smash Drake diss track Not Like Us.

Despite the abrupt end to their night, West, 47, and Censori, 30, went all out for their red carpet debut.

The former architect wore a completely see-through dress with clear heels and no jewelry.

The mini dress, seemingly crafted from sheer stockings, left very little to the imagination, as Censori decided to ditch her undergarments.

She paired the look with an oversized black fur coat, which she immediately discarded while clicking pictures.

Meanwhile, West wore all black but added a touch of bling with a sparkling pendant necklace and diamond grills.

Kanye West had last attended the Grammys in 2015.

