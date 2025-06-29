Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son, Kanye West Call For His Freedom In New Song Amid Sex-Trafficking Trial

Rapper Kanye West has teamed up with Christian 'King' Combs, son of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, for a newly released song titled 'Diddy Free'. The track, part of a surprise joint extended play (EP) 'Never Stop', arrived on streaming platforms on Friday and directly references the ongoing sex-trafficking trial against Diddy.

The chorus of the track repeatedly chants: "N**** ain't goin' to sleep 'till we see Diddy free," showing support for the embattled hip-hop executive. King Christian Combs, 27, contributes a verse that declares: "They be takin' shots, they can't trigger me, nah (S*** don't trigger me) / F*** the world, critics and the witness / Face clean, they tryna dirt the image / Sittin' n**** down that stood on business (You can't stop us though)."

The release comes as Diddy's federal sex-trafficking case enters its final phase. Closing arguments were delivered Thursday, with the defence and prosecution wrapping up their presentations. Jurors are scheduled to begin deliberations on Monday.

Diddy, 55, faces a series of serious allegations including trafficking women across state lines, coercing them into sexual acts, and collaborating with what prosecutors have described as a "criminal enterprise." Combs has denied all charges and pleaded not guilty.

Back in February, Kanye West publicly called on US President Donald Trump to release Diddy Combs, who was then in federal custody. On X, West wrote, "@realDonaldTrump PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF," and shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Diddy's son, Christian.

Throughout Diddy's seven-week trial, the jury has heard from 34 prosecution witnesses, including former romantic partners, assistants, and employees. Several recounted instances of violence, manipulation, and sexual abuse, while others described being forced to assist with alleged illegal activities.

The courtroom also saw graphic video evidence and readouts from text messages and social media posts. Two ex-girlfriends, identified in court as Cassie Ventura and "Jane," testified that Combs forced them into sex with strangers during drug-fuelled encounters he orchestrated.

Diddy Combs' legal team, led by attorney Marc Agnifilo, spent just over 30 minutes presenting the defence's case, following weeks of prosecution testimony. Agnifilo called the proceedings a "trial of lifestyle," claiming that prosecutors "exaggerated" their claims and argued that Cassie Ventura was a "gangster" who manipulated Combs. He acknowledged the artist had assaulted Ventura during their long-term relationship but claimed that much of the case had been sensationalised.

Kanye West made a surprise 40-minute appearance at the courthouse. Upon his arrival, Christian King Combs greeted and accompanied him inside. Speaking to the Associated Press, the younger Combs said his presence was in support of his father.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs could face life imprisonment if convicted. A verdict date has not been set yet.