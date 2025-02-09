"Please Free My Brother": Kanye West Asks Donald Trump To Release Rapper Diddy

Rapper Kanye West is back in the headlines. After his controversial entry at the Grammys with his wife Bianca Censori, West is now demanding US President Donald Trump's help in freeing music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently in jail on serious charges, including alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

On Friday, West took to his X account to slam Hollywood celebrities for staying silent on Diddy's arrest, accusing them of letting Combs "rot" in jail instead of speaking out in his defence, while requesting Trump to "free his brother."

"Donald Trump, PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF," read his X post.

@realDonaldTrump PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

Kanye also shared a video of a FaceTime call with Diddy's son, Christian Combs. "A SON TO HIS DAD FOR EVERY SON WHO DAD IS LOCKED UP WRITE OR WRONG I WANT YALL TO LISTEN TO DAVE CHAPELLES JOKES VERY CLOSE THIS TIME LETS SEE HOW FUNNY IT GETS WHEN FAMILIES ARE SEPARATED ESPECIALLY BLACK FAMILIES," read the caption of his post.

The rapper continued his online rants, reigniting his long-standing feud with liquor company Diageo. He accused corporate executives of controlling the music industry, specifically targeting Jewish and white business leaders.

"WHAT Y'ALL GONNA DO? CANCEL MY SNEAKER DEAL? CANCEL MY RECORD DEAL? FREEZE MY ACCOUNTS?," read one of his posts.

WHAT YALL GONE DO CANCEL MY SNEAKER DEAL CANCEL MY RECORD DEAL FREEZE MY ACCOUNTS FUCK ALL YALL NIGGAS SLAVERY IS A CHOICE IM SPEAKING MY MIND NOW I AINT EDITING SHIT AGAIN EVER — ye (@kanyewest) February 7, 2025

Combs is currently in jail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting his criminal trial, set to begin on May 5. He faces multiple charges, including running a criminal enterprise, drugging victims, and using violence to silence them. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)