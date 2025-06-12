"Sean 'Diddy' Combs Coerced Me Into Group Sex, Long Foreplay": Ex-Girlfriend

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former girlfriend, testifying under the pseudonym "Jane," on Thursday said that she would purchase Rhino erection pills and matching outfits for the hip-hop mogul ahead of their "hotel nights," which other witnesses have described as "Freak Offs."

Ms Jane told a Manhattan court that she bought the pills commonly found at gas stations ahead of the group sex encounters. She alleged she was coerced into engaging in sexual relations with male escorts. Earlier, she testified that Combs forced her to engage in long sessions of foreplay.

On the fifth day of her testimony, describing how exhausting it was, she said, "It was really not so fun having to wind up these guys," reported PEOPLE.

Ms Jane said she would take part in sexual activities with male escorts because it made her feel loved by Combs. But now she regrets doing it and realizes it was part of a "cuckold" lifestyle.

She also shared that their relationship lasted about three years and ended in September last year until his arrest at a hotel in New York.

She said that throughout their relationship, she often told Combs, 55, that she didn't want to get intimate with other men, but he ignored her. According to The Guardian, she wrote to Combs in 2023, "It's dark, sleazy, and makes me feel disgusted with myself."

She claimed that soon after Combs started paying her rent, it made it harder for her to say no to his demands. She feared that if she refused, Combs would stop paying the rent, and she would lose the home where she lived with her son.

But Combs' prosecutors defended him, saying the women who took part in "freak-offs" agreed to do it willingly and were not forced.

Last week, she alleged that after a vacation to Turks and Caicos in March 2023, the two agreed to a two-year "love contract." In this, Combs would pay her $10,000 every month for two years so that she could use that money to pay her house rent, according to a report by HT.

Combs is charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He has not pleaded guilty.

