Sean 'Diddy' Combs Seeking Trump Pardon: Lawyer

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is to be sentenced in October for his conviction on prostitution-related charges, is seeking a pardon from President Donald Trump, one of his lawyers said Tuesday.

"It's my understanding that we've reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon," Nicole Westmoreland told CNN in an interview.

Trump has indicated, however, that he is unlikely to grant a pardon to the 55-year-old Combs.

"I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great and he seemed like a nice guy," Trump said in an interview on Friday with Newsmax. "I didn't know him well, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile."

Asked if that meant he was not inclined to pardon Combs, Trump said: "I would say so, yeah."

A New York jury found Combs guilty last month of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

He was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges after a marathon trial in which he was accused of harrowing abuse.

Sentencing has been set for October 3.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)