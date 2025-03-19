"Wasting Your Time": Sean 'Diddy' Combs On Kanye West 'Leaking' Prison Call

Sean "Diddy" Combs was unaware that his prison call with rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye, was being recorded, according to a report. The music mogul thought it was just a friendly conversation with Ye, who is checking in on his kids while he faces legal troubles.

A source close to The New York Post revealed that Puff was unaware that it was being captured on camera and "thought he was having a friend call him to check on his kids." It remains unclear who leaked the video.

Combs, 55, called 'Heartless' singer to focus on his music career rather than the controversies surrounding him. He said, "They are wasting your time. Wasting your motherf$#ing time. So, put that love in your heart, man, and enjoy yourself and get behind the mic."

Combs, who is facing a minimum of 15 years in prison on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, said, "When I get out and I get that f#@ing freedom, woo. I am not caring about nothing but motherF%$@ing being happy. And I want you to feel that."

Ye took a snippet of Combs' word of gratitude from the recorded call and used it as the introduction for his new song, "Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine," which he shared on X. The post was later deleted.

Ye, 47, released a new song featuring Combs and his 11-year-old daughter, North West, whom he shares with Kim Kardashian. However, Ms Kardashian hit out at Mr West for including their daughter in his music projects, citing her legal rights over North's name.

She also opposed North's involvement in an album that features Combs, who is currently facing serious charges.

Reports state that Combs unintentionally got caught up in the controversy. "Diddy is collateral damage in the debacle over Ye's new song-the beef is really with Kim," reported The New York Post.

Combs is currently being held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn.