Tamil Nadu Government Issues Digital Safety Rulebook For Girl Students

In a move to strengthen online safety among school-going girls, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has released a comprehensive guide titled "Agal Vilakku" or "Guiding Light" — a digital safety booklet that educates students on cyber threats and safe internet use.

Aimed at creating awareness in an age where social media and instant messaging dominate communication, the guide explains various forms of cybercrime including cyberbullying, grooming, stalking, picture morphing, and mobile phone addiction. It offers real-life examples to help students identify red flags and take preventive action.

The booklet also warns that even seemingly harmless online interactions can lead to serious consequences if personal information is shared carelessly. It outlines ten golden rules for safe internet use — such as never sharing personal details online, using strong passwords, avoiding suspicious links, and reporting abuse without fear.

Students are urged to inform parents or teachers immediately if they face online harassment, and to block and report offenders. The guide stresses that complaints about cybercrime can be filed anytime at www.cybercrime.gov.in or by calling 1930.

One section draws attention to the growing problem of mobile phone addiction, narrating the story of a bright student whose health and academic performance deteriorated due to excessive use of social media at night. The department urges students to set strict boundaries on screen time and prioritise rest.

Coming amid rising online bullying, stalking and sexual abuse, the School Education Department underlines that internet contains both opportunities and dangers. The message is clear — with responsibility, awareness and caution, the digital world can be a safe and empowering space for students.