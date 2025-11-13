No Tattoos, Piercings, Sunbathing: Kanye West's "Strict" Rules For Wife Bianca Censori

Over the years, Kanye West has cemented his image as one of the most polarising figures in the global music scene. The rapper frequently makes headlines for his offbeat behaviour, outspoken remarks, and high-profile relationships.

Now, West's reported strict rules for his wife Bianca Censori have set off a firestorm online about whether or not Kanye's behaviour is controlling.

What

After his much-publicised split from reality TV star Kim Kardashian, West tied the knot with Australian architect and fashion designer Bianca Censori in 2022.

The couple often attracts public attention, especially for Censori's daring wardrobe choices. However, recent reports about a strict set of lifestyle rules allegedly imposed by Kanye on Bianca have stirred widespread debate online.

The Strict Set Of Rules

According to media reports, West is said to play a major role in overseeing several aspects of his wife's daily life, including her diet and fitness routine. According to The Mirror's sources, Bianca is only allowed to order appetisers when dining out and uses smaller plates at home to keep her portions in check.

An insider told The Mirror that these rules are not entirely out of place for Censori. "She's always preferred eating healthy, so it wasn't a big adjustment for her," they said. The source added that while exercise is a part of her daily routine, the workouts are not overly strenuous, and West often joins her for these sessions.

The insider further revealed that Kanye discourages his wife from sunbathing, as he prefers her natural skin tone and dislikes tan lines. He also reportedly forbids tattoos or piercings, wanting her to maintain a flawless, mannequin-like appearance without visible marks or alterations.

Despite the strict regimen, Bianca seemingly doesn't object to these boundaries-especially the dietary ones-as she already followed a wellness-oriented lifestyle.

The source mentioned that while outsiders view these restrictions as controlling, Bianca sees them as supportive gestures from her husband to help her look and feel her best.

However, public reactions have been largely critical. Many Internet users have expressed concern, accusing Kanye of being overly controlling and undermining Bianca's independence.

Others, meanwhile, argue that if Bianca is comfortable with the arrangement, the matter lies solely between the couple.