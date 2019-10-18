This Sweet Video, Shared By Will Smith, Is All About Sibling Love

A big brother comforts his sister in this adorable video.

A sweet video that went viral last year has resurfaced on the Internet, thanks to Hollywood actor Will Smith's shout-out. A few hours ago, the 51-year-old took to Instagram to share the video, which shows a big brother comforting his sister when she fails to score during basketball.

The video was shared last year by Instagram user Sarahanne Mora of California, reports Daily Mail. It features her two children as they shoot hoops. When Ms Mora's daughter fails to score and gets upset, her big brother runs up to comfort her.

"It's OK, you're strong!" he tells her while hugging her. Then he lifts her up so she can score, and the video ends with the little girl smiling from ear to ear.

"Nothing beats that sibling love," wrote Will Smith while sharing the video, completing his caption with a smiley face. The Suicide Squad actor should know a thing about sibling love - he has three of his own.

The video, meanwhile, is just the dose of positivity you need to start the weekend with, so watch it below:

Since being shared to Instagram by Will Smith, the video has been viewed over 4.5 million times - and counting.

"This is the cutest, sweetest video I have ever seen," wrote one person in the comments section. "Aww! This is so heartwarming," said another.

Will Smith's Instagram feed is peppered with thoughtful, viral and funny posts. In June, he had shared a video of a six-year-old girl whose dancing skills have impressed millions.

Click for more trending news

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.