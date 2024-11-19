International Men's Day: Karan Johar Shares <i>Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani</i> Dance Video Featuring Ranveer Singh: "Don't Hold Back"

Karan Johar shared a video from his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to spread a strong message about gender roles and the notion of masculinity on International Men's Day. Karan shared the video of Ranveer Singh and Tota Roy Chaudhary dancing to the song Dola Re Dola from the film. Karan Johar urged men not to "hold back" anything that would box them as stereotypes. Karan began his note with these words, "Hunar ka koi gender nehi hota (Talent has no gender). Today is dedicated to the real MVPs of our society - the men. But not just any (and definitely not EVERY) man...today is for the men who champion feminism. The ones who uplift humanity by advocating equity, equality & a more compassionate society for women & for everyone who just dare to be their true self."

Karan continued, "So that can be on the stage dancing your heart to Dola Re channelling your inner Madhuri & Aishwarya or it could be on the field expressing your emotions and gratitude after hitting the ball out of the park with your bat. It could be anything. It could be everything. It could be the very step that makes our society the place that many will thrive to be the next MVPs. So do it. And don't hold back!!" Take a look:

Karan Johar made a much-talked about comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year. The film featured Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chaudhary in the lead roles. The film received mixed responses from the audience and critics alike. The dance sequence of the film became a talking point no matter one liked or disliked the film. Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant revealed that Ranveer was anxious before filming the sequence. She shared, "I remember tying the ghungroo for Ranveer and giving him a bit of a crash course."