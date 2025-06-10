Karan Johar On Rivalry Between Ranbir Kapoor And Ranveer Singh: "There Is No Ego, We Are All Friends Here"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have no ego clash, says Karan Johar. Both actors have shared feedback on each other's films. Karan Johar emphasised their friendship beyond professional ties.

The possible rivalry between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh has been a debate for the longest time now. Recently, Karan Johar spoke to Bollywood Hungama to address the same.

The filmmaker revealed how there is no ego clash between the two superstars. He further added that they are all friends above everything.

What's Happening

Karan Johar recently shed light on rumours about an ego clash between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

The director told Bollywood Hungama, "Everybody is very understanding of each other. There is no ego. This is all very old school of looking at it in that gaze or lens. I don't look and I'm sure they don't either. I remember after watching Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranveer came to my house and told me his thoughts. It was wonderful. Then Ranbir gave me feedback on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. I think we are all friends above anything else. We've hung out with each other, we've chatted with each other, we also talk about our personal lives and feelings."

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have big-budget films in their lineup.

Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. He also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana with Sai Pallavi and Yash.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh is busy shooting for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. He also has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 to look forward to.

In A Nutshell

