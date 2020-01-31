Jawaani Jaaneman: Pooja Bedi's Shout Out To Daughter Alaya Comes With A Pic Of '3 Generations In Film'

Pooja Bedi shared this photo (courtesy poojabediofficial)

Highlights Pooja Bedi attended a screening of 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

The film marks her daughter Alaya's Bollywood debut

Pooja Bedi shared a pic with Kabir Bedi, Alaya from Thursday's screening

Pooja Bedi shared her favourite moment from a special screening of her daughter Alaya Furniturewalla's debut film Jawaani Jaaneman held in Mumbai on Thursday. The screening was also attended by Pooja Bedi's father, veteran actor Kabir Bedi. Sharing a photo, featuring herself, daughter Alaya and dad Kabir Bedi, the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actress wrote: "Three generations in film! At the launch of Jawaani Jaaneman." She also gave a shout out to Alaya with the sweetest message ever: "Wishing Alaya the very best!" Pooja Bedi also asked her Instafam to: "Post me your comments on your favourite scene once you see the film."

Kabir Bedi's smile in the photo says it all. Take a look at Pooja Bedi's post here. Alaya reacted with the heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile at the screening last night, there was a fam-jam of sorts. Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla. The former couple divorced in 2003. Pooja Bedi came to the Jawaani Jaaneman screening with her fiance Maneck Contractor while Farhan Furniturewalla came with his wife Laila Khan.

Inside Thursday night's Jawaani Jaaneman screening

Fam-jam at Jawaani Jaaneman screening

Alaya co-stars with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the Nitin Kakkar-directed comedy. The film opened to positive reviews with Alaya's breezy performance being appreciated. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "The brightest spark in Jawaani Jaaneman is Alaya Furniturewalla. When you watch a young actress having fun before the camera rather than striving to prove herself, you instantly know that she's one confident performer. She has the chops. Saif will draw you into Jawaani Jaaneman. Alaya will keep you glued even when the pace of the film seems to flag a bit."