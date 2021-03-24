Alaya Furniturewalla's Viral Challenge Video Cracks Up Internet, Including Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor

Alaya Furniturewalla in a still from her video (courtesy alayaf)

Actress Alaya Furniturewalla is good at everything she does on Instagram, including viral challenge videos. In her latest Instagram post as part of her "Alaya AF" series, she attempted the "Buss It Challenge", which is a rage on social media these days. As the challenge goes, the user has to undergo an outfit change of sorts with the change of a beat like Alia went from joggers to a PPE kit, because COVID-19. The video begins with Alaya spraying her viewers with what appears to be sanitizer and then trying on multiple face masks before switching up the game and sporting a blue protective kit, complete with a face shield. The video ends with this reminder narrated by Amitabh Bachchan: "Corona abhi tak khatam nahi hua hai."

Alaya Furniturewalla's hilarious video cracked up her Instafam, Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor among them. They dropped the ROFL emojis on her post.

"Sambhalkar, cautiously. Buss it," Alaya captioned her video. Here, take a look:

Alaya Furniturwalla often trends for her quirky posts on social media, for some of which she even suffers bruises and failed attempts. Like she procured this stunning click at the cost of... well, her caption will tell you all about it: "I wish I could tell you how many scraped knees and failed attempts there were before I got this shot."

Talking about bruises, Alaya also often posts stunning dance videos such as this one, which she captioned: "Decided to make a dance reel on one of my favourite songs! hope you guys enjoy this so all the bruises on my leg today are worth it."

Alaya Furniturwalla is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla, who live in Goa. Alaya often makes the Mumbai to Goa trip to visit her mother. Alaya Furniturewalla made her Bollywood debut last year with Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.