Alaya Furniturewalla Casts A Spell On Instagram With This Pic

Alaya Furniturewalla, who started a Dubai photoshoot album on Instagram, just made her second entry to it. "2/3," she captioned a stunning black and white shot, clicked on a yacht with the Dubai sky and the sea posing as a surreal backdrop. Earlier this month, Alaya checked in from Dubai to say: "Dub-hi" and numbered it as "1/3." Alaya, who often shares glimpses of her fitness routine, can be seen posing in a bikini, which shows off her toned mid-riff. Her Instafam, clearly smitten for setting major fitness goals, lit up her Instagram with the fire emojis. "Your body!" read a comment, which summed up the Internet's collective emotion.

Here are snippets of Alaya Furniturewalla's yacht diaries:

Alaya Furniturewalla is a beach baby. Soon after lockdown restrictions were eased, Alaya travelled to Goa in September, where her mother Pooja Bedi lives with her fiance Maneck Contractor. Talking about travelling after months, Alaya shared a beach photo from Goa and wrote: "Freedom."

Meanwhile, for those wondering about the secret behind Alaya Furniturewalla's beach body, it is sheer hard work, glimpses of which she often shares on her Instagram. As bonus, her posts are always accompanied by hilarious captions such as this one: "I was craving a pretzel so I tried to become one."

Alaya Furniturewalla made her Bollywood debut this year with Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Alaya is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla - the former couple divorced in 2003.