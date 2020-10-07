Alaya Furniturewalla's Surreal Pic From Dubai Is Winning The Internet

Highlights
- The photo features Alaya sporting a bikini
- "You look gorgeous as ever," commented one of the users
- "You are my forever crush, Alaya," wrote another fan
Did you check out Alaya Furniturewalla's latest entry on Instagram? It is surreal. The one-film-old actress, on Wednesday, stole the show on the Internet by sharing a stunning picture of herself from Dubai. In the greyscale photo, Alaya can be seen posing on what appears to be a yacht against the breathtaking view of the famous Burj Al Arab hotel. She looks gorgeous in a bikini. Sharing the photo, Alaya Furniturewalla captioned her post like this: "Dub-hii." Her fans immediately filled her post with comments like "you look gorgeous as ever" and "love this picture." One of the users wrote: "You are my forever crush, Alaya." See the aforementioned post here:
Alaya Furniturewalla's Instagram feed is a perfect mix of beauty and creativity. Last month, she posted a photo of herself chilling in Goa and wrote: "Freedom."
Alaya also trends frequently for her workout posts. Remember when she tried a pretzel-inspired yoga pose? "I was craving a pretzel so I tried to become one," she wrote in the caption.
Before that, she posted a video of herself doing push-ups and wrote: "There was a time in my life when I could do 46 push ups in one minute... but these days my arms want to die after doing just 10. But since you guys chose the 50 push up challenge, I did my best."
There was a time in my life when I could do 46 push ups in one minute.. but these days my arms want to die after doing just 10. But since you guys chose the 50 push up challenge, I did my best If you guys attempt this! Upload it and use the tag #ChallengingAF so I can see it!
BTW, did we mention that Alaya is also a brilliant painter? Check out some of her artworks here:
Alaya Furniturewalla, the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and the granddaughter of actor Kabir Bedi, was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, in which she co-starred with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She has a three-film deal with the producers of Jawaani Jaaneman, details of which have not been disclosed yet.